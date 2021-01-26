Welfare of policemen on top priority, says IGP

Islamabad: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman has said that police officials and jawans are assets of Islamabad police force and welfare steps would be ensured for them and their families.

After assuming charge as head of Islamabad police, Qazi Jamil ur Rehman has initiated various steps for welfare of policemen. The ambulance has been provided at police dispensary while doctor has been also appointed there. Free life-saving medicines are also being provided to policemen free of cost. A separate counter has been established to facilitate the families of martyred personnel while a special committee has been constituted for timely payment of pension and arrears to retired policemen.

The IGP said that various welfare steps have been initiated for the force which would be further extended. He said that such steps would boost the morale of the force and to improve its efficiency along with. “Islamabad police is the best and exemplary force of the country and I feel proud to lead as Inspector General of Police,” he said, adding every possible effort would be made to facilitate the each personnel of the force.