Robbers gun down shopkeeper in Lighthouse

A shopkeeper was gunned down for offering resistance during a mugging bid in the Lighthouse area of the city on Monday.

According to police, the incident took place at a shoe shop located in Chappal Gali within the jurisdiction of the Risala police station. The shopkeeper, identified as 40-year-old Danish Mian, was injured after he was shot. He was shifted to the Civil Hospital, Karachi, where he

succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Police said armed motorcyclists entered the victimâ€™s shop and stole cash amounting to Rs1.5 million. One of them shot the shopkeeper when he put up resistance. The assailants managed to escape after robbing the shop. The deceased was a resident of Kaniz Fatima Society.

CCTV footage of the incident that was widely shared on social media showed three armed men arriving at the shop. Two of them entered the shop and one remained outside. The business community condemned the incident and demanded of the law enforcers to arrest the suspects. The All City Tajir Ittehad said such incidents were increasing day by day and police had failed to curb them.

Shopkeepers in the market also closed their shops and staged a protest after the incident. They also gave a 72-hour deadline to the government to arrest the culprits. Police said they had registered a case and also obtained the CCTV footage.

More mugging bids

A security guard and another person wounded for offering resistance to mugging bids in Karachi. Azizabad police said 40-year-old security guard Khan, son of Zarkhuman, was shot and injured when he resisted a mugging bid in the Yasinabad area.

The casualty was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) for medical treatment. A case has been registered and the investigation is continuing. Separately, 30-year-old Fakharuddin was injured when he put up resistance to a mugging attempt in Buffer Zoneâ€™s Gabol Town Industrial Area. He was transported to the ASH for medical treatment. A case has been registered.