Commissioner for speedy recovery of govt dues

FAISALABAD: Commissioner Saqib Manan has directed to expedite the campaign for recovery of government dues across the division. He said this while presiding over a meeting held to review overall performance of the Revenue Department of the division here on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioners Muhammad Ali (Faisalabad), Umar Javed (TT Singh), Muhammad Riaz (Chiniot), ACR Tariq Mehmood Gondal, AC Sadar Umar Maqbool and other officers were also present.

The commissioner while reviewing the progress of recovery of government dues in different sectors emphasised on achieving the remaining targets in terms of stamp duty, registration fee, capital value tax and water rate. He also directed to complete the relevant files by finding the missing documents in the revenue record. He asked the deputy commissioners to assign targets to the Revenue Department and monitor them thoroughly.

The deputy commissioners said that a coordinated and effective strategy was being formulated to meet the targets set by the Revenue Department. In this connection, the performance would also be closely monitored, they told. During the meeting, the AC Revenue informed about the details of working on government arrears and missing documents.