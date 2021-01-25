South Punjab was ignored in past: PM

ISLAMABAD: Members of National Assembly (NA) from South Punjab, Dir and Swat, separately, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday and discussed various issues in the meetings.

During meeting with MNAs from Vehari, the prime minister said that a Cabinet sub-committee was preparing proposals for a special package for farmers, which would be announced soon.

Special Assistant for Political Affairs Malik Amir Dogar, MNA Aurangzeb Khan Kachchi and Noor Muhammad Khan Bhabha from Vehari were present in the meeting. The meeting discussed in detail the special package for South Punjab Secretariat and farmers. Aurangzeb Kachchi proposed to the prime minister to set up a cadet college in Vehari. The premier said that South Punjab was neglected and people were not given equal opportunities in education, health and employment. He added the purpose of setting up of South Punjab Secretariat was to focus on these districts and move them on the path of development.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan discussed threadbare the prevailing law and order situation in Dir with the members of the National Assembly from Dir and Swat here. Special Assistant for Political Affairs Malik Amir Dogar, Saleem Rehman and Bashir Khan attended the meeting, says a statement issued by Prime Minister Office here.

MNA Bashir Khan briefed the prime minister on providing employment opportunities to the local population on priority basis in the dams under construction in Dir. He also informed the premier about the problems of the constituency and the steps taken for public welfare, whereas MNA Saleem Rehman briefed the PM on the promotion of tourism in Swat and its positive impact on the economic condition of the local people. The legislator also informed the prime minister about the progress on education and health projects in Swat.