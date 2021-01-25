PML-Q to support PTI candidate in Sialkot by-polls

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid leaders have announced their support for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate in the NA-75 constituency (Sialkot) by-election.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, PML-Q President and former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and party’s Punjab president Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said that instructions had been issued to the party organisation and leaders to give full support to the PTI candidate.

Ch Parvez said, “We, as an ally, will play an effective and full role in the success of the PTI candidate”. In this regard, he added, the party's central leader Moonis Elahi, MNA, has formulated an effective and efficient strategy, in consultation with the local leaders. Moonis Elahi said that the organisations and local leaders of the party would campaign for the success of the PTI candidate.