Career counselling: questions and answers

Q1: Respected Abidi sahib, I wanted to get your expert guidance and opinion about my brother’s studies. He is currently studying Bachelors in Software Engineering. We are planning to send him abroad for higher studies. He is willing to do maters in IT from a foreign university. I thought you are the right person for advice on education counselling. Therefore, I would appreciate if you suggest subjects/areas and countries for him especially if he is looking for a scholarship? (Zain-ul-Haq Chishti, Multan)

Ans: Dear Mr Chishti, though your brother can choose from a number of specialist areas but I would like to suggest him doing a masters in Software Engineering as I think it has got a bigger scope and future prospects. I think he should also consider Financial Security/Internet Security or those areas which cover SEO. If he passes his bachelors with 3.0 and above CGPA he will have better chances for scholarships in UK, Germany, Sweden, Australia etc.

Q2: Dear Mr Abidi, I did Mechanical Engineering and have been trying my luck but jobless for over a year. I thought to consult with you to give me some career counselling. I am thinking about going abroad for MS in field of Mechanical Engineering. Regards, (Bakht Ali Rajput, Rawalpindi)

Ans: Dear Mr Bakht Ali, it is surprising that almost a year has passed and you didn’t get job with a degree in Mechanical Engineering? I would have suggested you to apply in various sectors of industry for at least a good internship whether paid or unpaid. This would have helped you in getting the right connections and ultimately finding an opportunity in your own area of expertise. As far as MS in Mechanical Engineering is concerned; I think you should get a few years of experience on the basis of your bachelor’s degree rather than attempting another postgraduate qualification as yet.

Q3: Hello sir, I am doing 4-year hons degree i.e. BS Aviation Management. But still I am in doubt that what I am doing is worth it or not. My interest is not developing in what I am studying. So still I am confused, whether do it or leave it. If leave it then what other options are left. In short, I am still unable to find where my interest is what I want to do what I like. Also tell that if I want to meet with you in your office. What are the charges and where is your office located and time etc of your meeting? I have attached my CV so you have an idea about my education platform. (Jamal Khan, Lahore)

Ans: Jamal, in my opinion, Aviation Management is an emerging area with increasing security issues at airports. The use of technology and IT in Aviation Logistics is all making this profession a very specialised and demanding career option. I would recommend you to complete the degree with full focus and interest and then try to find a relevant job or apprenticeship in a related area and I am sure you would be able to develop and identify a good career path.

Q4: Dear sir, after going through one of your recent columns in newspaper, I decided to get your assistance and guidance regarding my studies. I am a student of Economics, a four years’ honours degree (BS) from University of Karachi. However, now I am willing to become a journalist. So I am thinking to take admission in masters in International Relations after my BS (Hons). Do you think I am right or I am thinking in a wrong direction? Please guide me. (Wajahat Ashraf Siddiqui, Karachi)

Ans: Dear Mr Siddiqui, I’m pleased to see your email inquiry. Please note that you will have many options available to you once you successfully complete your current 4-year programme. I would like to advise you MA International Relations, MA Journalism, MA Political Science etc. This will surely help you and give you a chance to successfully start a career of your choice.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).