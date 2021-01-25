close
Mon Jan 25, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
January 25, 2021

Minor girl among three people killed in accidents

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
January 25, 2021

Three people, including a minor girl, were killed in separate accidents in different parts of the city on Sunday, according to details shared by police officials.

Eight-year-old Aliza Imran was killed and her parents suffered injuries when a speeding trailer hit their motorbike in Korangi. The victims were taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. The trailer’s driver Rizwan Bilal has been arrested.

Separately, a cleaner was crushed to death while he was working under a trailer after the driver accidentally started the vehicle and moved it forward. The driver has been arrested.

In another case, 35-year-old Muhammad Habib died after falling off of an under-construction building in Gulzar-e-Hijri. His body was taken to a hospital for an autopsy.

Latest News

More From Karachi