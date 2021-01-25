Minor girl among three people killed in accidents

Three people, including a minor girl, were killed in separate accidents in different parts of the city on Sunday, according to details shared by police officials.

Eight-year-old Aliza Imran was killed and her parents suffered injuries when a speeding trailer hit their motorbike in Korangi. The victims were taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. The trailer’s driver Rizwan Bilal has been arrested.

Separately, a cleaner was crushed to death while he was working under a trailer after the driver accidentally started the vehicle and moved it forward. The driver has been arrested.

In another case, 35-year-old Muhammad Habib died after falling off of an under-construction building in Gulzar-e-Hijri. His body was taken to a hospital for an autopsy.