Mon Jan 25, 2021
January 25, 2021

UAE embassy in Tel Aviv

Abu Dhabi: The UAE Sunday approved the establishment of the country’s first embassy in Israel, more than four months after it signed a normalisation deal with the Jewish State. "The government approves the creation of the embassy of the United Arab Emirates to Tel Aviv, in the state of Israel," it announced on Twitter. The UAE, along with Bahrain, signed a US-brokered deal in September to normalise relations with the Jewish state.

