It is shocking to even admit that in today’s 21st century Pakistan is still facing the power crisis. While the country’s urban areas witness regular loadshedding, the situation is even worse in rural areas where there is no power.

Since these areas don’t have power, residents cannot use modern gadgets and equipment that can make their lives easier. No government has ever done anything for rural areas who remain neglected. The higher authorities should look into this problem and do something for the people who are deprived of such basic facilities.

Barkatullah

Turbat