Sh Rashid backs Bilawal, says no-trust ‘only way to oust govt’

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid on Saturday termed PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's strategy of a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan as the "only way to get rid of the sitting government".

Addressing a press conference here, the interior minister said that Bilawal has "come of age" and become "sensible and mature", as he believes that rallies will not affect the government. Moreover, he said that the government is ready to cooperate with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM,) lauding the Opposition for participating in the Senate and by-elections. Rasheed said that the government was not taking any steps to recognise Israel and stressed that PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had "wasted the people's time by organising anti-Israel rallies".