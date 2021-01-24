Indian farmers foil shootout plot on ‘Republic Day’ protest

ISLAMABAD: Indian farmers have busted a conspiracy to disrupt their announced tractor parade on the upcoming Republic Day after they nabbed a masked man tasked to assassinate their four farmer leaders.

The farmers, at the Singhu border protest site, presented an alleged assassin at a press conference, claiming to be a part of two teams assigned to shoot four farmer leaders and to cause disruption in the protest on January 26. The masked man has admitted that his team members were asked to pose as policemen and charge baton on the crowd, if things would go out of the control during the ‘Republic Day’ tractor parade. He also named police officials involved in the plan. The man, who was asked to speak at the press conference, said his team would disguise in police uniforms to disrupt the rally.

The alleged criminal also admitted that they were also shown a photograph of four farmer leaders, who were to be shot. He mentioned that the person who gave the directions to carry out the plan was a police official, claiming to have been there at the protest site since January 19. He further said they were tasked to find out whether the protesters were carrying arms. “For January 26, the plan was to mingle with the protesters and if the protesters would approach the parade, then the targets would be assassinated,” the man added.

The alleged assassin said during the protests on January 26, the farmers would be first given a warning by the police and if they would not stop, then the plan is to shoot them in their knee first. Then the team of 10 would shoot from behind to make it look like the farmers have resorted to firing against the police. Later, the man has been handed over to the Haryana Police and taken to Kundli Police Station for further investigation.