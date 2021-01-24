Ready to face no-trust move against PM: Pervez Khattak

NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak on Saturday welcomed the Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s suggestion to bring a no-trust move in the parliament to de-seat the prime minister and change the incumbent government.

“Former president Asif Ali Zardari believes in democracy and knows better the political and constitutional ways to bring about a change in the parliament. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has talked about the supremacy of the Constitution and democracy, which we welcome,” the defence minister said this during a gathering in Manki Sharif near here.

He added that opposition parties can bring a no-confidence motion against the prime minister and the National Assembly speaker and the government would face it with an open heart. About the Broadsheet firm, Pervez Khattak said that it was the issue of Musharraf’s tenure and the incumbent government had nothing to do with it.

He alleged that thieves had ganged up to seek the NRO but they would be unable to blackmail the government as the people were aware of their corrupt practices. The defence minister said that the opposition parties had taken huge loans and it was Prime Khan Imran Khan, who has vowed to steer the country out of the prevailing mess.

He said the financial position of the country would have been totally different, but the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic disturbed its economic condition. He said that staging protests was democratic right of the opposition parties, but they should not undermine the country.

He said that the opposition parties wanted to hide their corrupt practices because they were facing inquiries initiated by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for indulging in corruption. He said the opposition parties would not succeed to exploit the sentiments of the people because they were aware of their corrupt practices, pushing the country deep into the debt trap and economic meltdown.