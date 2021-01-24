Sana accuses Imran of using foreign funding against country

LAHORE: The thief who has been making noise for the last three years has been caught and he has also confessed to the crime in the Election Commission.

This was stated by PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah while talking to the media outside Anti-Narcotics Court here on Saturday. “Sugar, flour and medicines have disappeared from the country,” he said, adding the incompetent gang was still stealing flour, sugar and medicines.

He said he was indicted in a false drug case as a political revenge and it has been now two years he was attending hearings but nothing has been proved yet. He said the prosecution has failed to provide copies of the statements of witnesses during the two years.

PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah said the cases against the fake rulers would be heard in the same courts. He alleged that Imran Khan took money from Israeli and Indian lobby firms and used that foreign funding against the country.

He said he has confessed to the crime in the Election Commission, the Chief Election Commission has no option but to punish him. It has been proved that they collected money in the name of suffering humanity and used this funding against Pakistan.

The owner of Broadsheet was also a thief and was associated with the present regime, Rana alleged, adding these were the people who were real thieves.