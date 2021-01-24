PML-N seeks withdrawal of Azmat’s name from Broadsheet Committee

LAHORE:Pakistan Muslim League (N) has raised objections in Punjab Assembly over the appointment of Justice (retd) Azmat Saeed as the head of Broadsheet Investigation Committee.

PML-N MPA Hina Pervaiz on Friday submitted a resolution in the Punjab Assembly seeking withdrawal of the decision to make Justice (retd) Azmat Saeed the head of the Broadsheet Investigation Committee.

In the resolution, she said that Justice (retd) Azmat Saeed was the part of the bench, which had given a ruling against former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif in Panama case.

She claimed that Justice (retd) Azmat Saeed is also a board member of the Shaukat Khanum hospital. She demanded immediate withdrawal of his name for the Broadsheet Investigation Committee.

Hina Pervaiz further demanded that the Commission of Inquiry should comprise of senior Supreme Court judges to probe Broadsheet scandal to ensure transparent investigation into embezzlement of billions of rupees in the name of accountability.