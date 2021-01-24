close
Sun Jan 24, 2021
Tourism deptt launches Toll Free helpline 1422

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkwa Tourism Department has launched 24X7 Toll Free Tourist helpline (Toll free number 1422) on test basis to provide information relating to travel and tourism to the domestic and international tourists.

The helpline also advised callers during the times of distress.This tourist facilitation hub would provide information on tourist spots, weather updates, nearby attractions, available utilities, traffic Information, emergency response and other facilities.

