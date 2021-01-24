CS urged to order probe into Lakki hospital incident

LAKKI MARWAT: The Grand Health Alliance (GHA) on Saturday asked the Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz to probe the incident of two persons’ death during the emergency services in the City Hospital.

An emergency meeting was held with Dr Ishtiaq in the chair at the City Hospital and was attended by Dr Muhammad Ibrahim, Dr Atta-ur-Rehman, Dr Zakir Hussain, Dr Mehtab Alam, Dr Muhammad Shoaib, Dr Ibrahim Iqbal, Dr Shahabuddin, Dr Gul Nawar and others.

The participants approached the Lakki Police Station to lodge a first information report (FIR) against the miscreants who had interfered in the Emergency services being provided to the two injured who later expired.

They said that the elements headed by Hamad Faqeer had created mess and abused Dr Zakirullah, Dr Abdul Waheed Zakori and Dr Ishtiaq.They said that the committee formed by the Deputy Commissioner was not acceptable to the doctor community as the deputy commissioner had become a party.