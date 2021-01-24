CM Mahmood Khan says strategy made for uplift of underdeveloped areas

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said uplift of the underdeveloped areas in the province was one of the top priorities of the government and a strategy had been formulated keeping in view the needs and issues of various places.

He said that under the Annual Development Programme, work was underway on several development projects worth billions of rupees in Lower Dir district for which more than Rs1 billion had been allocated in the ADP of current financial year. He added that these projects would be a milestone in the development and prosperity of the district.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Lower Dir District. It discussed with him matters related to developmental projects and welfare initiatives in the district. The delegation also apprised the chief minister of the problems faced by the people of Lower Dir. MPA from Lower Dir Humayun Khan and the deputy commissioner Lower Dir were also present on the occasion.

The chief minister said that the provincial government believed in uniform development of all the backward districts of the province to bring them on a par with the developed ones.He added that despite the difficult financial situation due to the corona pandemic, the provincial government didn’t compromise development projects.

About the ongoing and new development projects for Lower Dir, the chief minister said that work is underway on about 50 development projects worth Rs 11 billion in various sectors in the district.

Mahmood Khan said that under the federal PSDP, progress was being made on various projects in Lower Dir district, including improvement and expansion of 130km long N-45 road and establishment of 220 KV Chakdara substation for which a total of Rs850 million has been allocated.