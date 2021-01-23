IHC CJ lauds court reporters’ role

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah Friday termed the role of court reporters important in restoring public confidence in the judiciary and hoped they would continue to perform their duties in a professional way. Chief Justice Athar Minallah expressed these views at a reception for newly-elected office-bearers of the Islamabad High Court Journalists Association (IHCJA) on the lawns of the court. He said court reporters presented the true picture to courts and litigants and through them people knew whether institutions were working according to merit and as per law or not. The chief justice said the rule of law was of utmost importance for peace and progress in a society and where there was no rule of law, there was chaos and anarchy.