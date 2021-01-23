close
Sat Jan 23, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Obaid Abrar Khan
January 23, 2021

IHC CJ lauds court reporters’ role

National

Obaid Abrar Khan
January 23, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah Friday termed the role of court reporters important in restoring public confidence in the judiciary and hoped they would continue to perform their duties in a professional way. Chief Justice Athar Minallah expressed these views at a reception for newly-elected office-bearers of the Islamabad High Court Journalists Association (IHCJA) on the lawns of the court. He said court reporters presented the true picture to courts and litigants and through them people knew whether institutions were working according to merit and as per law or not. The chief justice said the rule of law was of utmost importance for peace and progress in a society and where there was no rule of law, there was chaos and anarchy.

Latest News

More From Pakistan