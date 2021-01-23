close
Sat Jan 23, 2021
AFP
January 23, 2021

Police raid wedding in London school with 400 guests

AFP
January 23, 2021

LONDON: British police said on Friday they had raided a wedding with 400 guests in a London school, as the government began a crackdown on illicit parties flouting national lockdown laws.

Under current lockdown rules in England, weddings can only take place in "exceptional circumstances" with up to six people present. Officers found hundreds of people at the school, whose windows had been covered up, with Detective Chief Superintendent Marcus Barnett calling it "a completely unacceptable breach of the law".

