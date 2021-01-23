Clinical Bangladesh seal series win over West Indies

DHAKA: Tamim Iqbal hit a half-century and spinner Mehidy Hasan claimed a career best four for 25 on Friday as Bangladesh beat a weakened West Indies by seven wickets to seal the three-match, one day series 2-0.

Tamim hit 50 off 76 balls to steer Bangladesh to 149-3 in 33.2 overs after West Indies, missing nearly all their top stars, were all out for 148 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Bangladesh won Wednesday’s opening match by six wickets and kept up the pressure after the West Indies stand-in captain Jason Mohammad won the toss and opted to bat. Mehidy led the attack while spinner Shakib Al Hasan and pacer Mustafizur Rahman complemented with two wickets each.

Rovman Powell hit 41 off 66 balls while debutant opener Kjorn Ottley and Nkrumah Bonner made 24 and 20 respectively to boost the West Indies score. West Indies spinner Akeal Hossain trapped Liton Das for 22 before skipper Mohammed grabbed the wicket of Najmul Hossain for 17 to give West Indies some hope.

Tamim, who hit three fours and a six, and the experienced Shakib then frustrated the visitors to make sure of victory. Shakib remained unbeaten on 43. “It was nice to spend some time in the middle,” Tamim said.

“There is a lot of hunger in the dressing room, and there are people breaking the door down like Saif (Mohammad Saifuddiin) and Taskin (Ahmed),” he added. West Indies skipper Mohammed was again disappointed with the performance of his side.

“We didn’t build partnerships and lost wickets in clusters, so that’s just not good enough. There’s some positives, but hopefully some other guys put their hands up as well,” he said. Mustafizur claimed the first breakthrough for Bangladesh by removing Sunil Ambris for six hitting a catch to Mehidy.

West Indies’ wicket woes only increased when Bangladesh introduced their spinners. Mehidy removed Ottley and Joshua Da Silva (5) in the same over while Shakib bowled Andre McCarthy for only three.

Kyle Mayers, the highest scorer in the previous match, was run out for zero before Shakib trapped skipper Mohammed leg-before for 11 to leave the West Indies floundering at 67-6.

West Indies won toss

West Indies

S. Ambris c Mehidy b Mustafizur 6

K. Ottley c Tamim b Mehidy 24

J. Da Silva b Mehidy 5

A. McCarthy b Shakib 3

J. Mohammed lbw b Shakib 11

K. Mayers run out 0

N. Bonner b Hasan 20

R. Powell st Mushfiqur b Mehidy 41

R. Reifer lbw b Mehidy 2

A. Joseph c Liton b Mustafizur 17

A. Hosein not out 12

Extras (lb1, w4, nb 2) 7

Total (all out, 43.4 overs) 148

Fall: 1-10 (Ambris), 2-36 (Ottley), 3-37 (Da Silva), 4-39 (McCarthy), 5-41 (Mayers), 6-67 (Mohammed), 7-71 (Bonner), 8-88 (Reifer), 9-120 ( Joseph), 10-148 (Powell)

Bowling: Mustafizur 8-3-15-2 (nb2), Rubel 7-0-23-0, Hasan 9-0-54-1(w4), Mehidy 9.4-0-25-4, Shakib 10-0-30-2

Bangladesh

Liton Das lbw b Hosein 22

Tamim Iqbal c Da Silva b Reifer 50

Najmul Hossain c Ottley b Mohammed 17

Shakib Al Hasan not out 43

Mushfiqur Rahim not out 9

Extras (w7, nb 1) 8

Total (3 wickets, 33.2 overs) 149

Did not bat: Mahmudullah Riyad, Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

Fall: 1-30 (Liton Das), 77-2 (Najmul Hossain), 3-109 (Tamim Iqbal)

Bowling: Joseph 10-0-42-0 (nb1), Mayers 2-0-15-0, Hosein 9.2-0-45-1 (w7), Mohammed 7-0-29-1, Reifer 5-0-18-1

Result: Bangladesh won by seven wickets

Man of the Match: Mehidy Hasan (BD)

Umpire: Sharfuddoula Saikat (BAN), Gazi Sohel (BAN)