LPG price goes up Rs30 per kg in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The liquefied petroleum gas price has gone up Rs30 per kg in the local market irking the commercial and domestic consumers in the district.

“The government has miserably failed to control soaring prices of LPG as the 12 kg cylinder, which was sold for Rs1300, is now being sold for Rs1650,” Mohammad Jibran, a consumer told reporters here on Friday.

A group of people told reporters that the government couldn’t bring down the prices of essential commodities, electricity, natural and LPG gas. “Like petroleum products, the price of LPG has been increased,” he said.

A consumer Manzoor Shah said that almost all hotels in the city and suburbs, including Shinkiari, Oghi and Balakot were using the LPG and they might increase rates of the items after the increase in the price of the LPG. “The government should check the abrupt increase in LPG price as people’s purchasing power has already gone down because of the current high inflation” said Shah.