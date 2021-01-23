People throng Star Property Expo

PESHAWAR: The largest ever property expo of Pakistan has been started here on Friday. The three-day Star Marketing expo attracted a large number of people on its first day. The property expo is being held here at Shiraz Arena, Deans Trade Centre.

Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister on Industries Abdul Kareem inaugurated the expo and termed it a sign of boosting economy for the province.While addressing the inaugural ceremony, he lauded the initiative of Star Marketing for holding a largest expo in the provincial capital. He said urged the need to adopt solid policies to attract the housing sector in the province. He said the provincial government taking serious steps to encourage the investors in the province. He said the expo will create competitive environment in the province and will result to woo the investors in the housing sector. He distributed the shields among participants of the expo.

On first day thousands of people visited the expo and showed their interested and took advantage of different developers and builders schemes on the spot. On the occasion Star Marketing Chief Executive Wasiq Naeem, Managing Director Akhlaq Ahmed, Famous scholar Aneeq Ahmed, Managing Director of Sun Builders Mahmood Ahmed Khan, Executive Director of Star Marketing Tassadaq Hussain, Regional Director Ghayas Anwar, Javed Malik, Ali Habib, Yasir Rasheed, Umair Yusuf, Director International Business, Tariq Afridi and a large number of media people were present on the occasion.

KP Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yusufzai also visited the expo. While talking with media he said it was a good sign that investors from all over the country now turning towards Peshawar and it is a good sign for a strong economy of the province. He said the provincial government will support these kind of business activities in future.