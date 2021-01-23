CM Mahmood Khan urges HEC chairman to resolve KP varsities’ issues

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan here on Friday urged the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman Tariq Banuri to play a due role in resolving the issues being faced by the government universities in KP.

He said this in a meeting with the HEC head who called on him at the Chief Minister’s House, said an official handout.Special Assistant to Chief Minister Higher Education and on Information Kamran Bangash, Secretary Higher Education Muhammad Daud and other relevant senior officials were present.

The HEC chairman assured the commission would work in close coordination with the KP government to resolve the issues of government universities and to raise the standard of higher education in the province.

Earlier, both discussed the matters related to the public sector universities in the province.The HEC chief chairman informed the chief minister about the initiatives being taken by the commission to improve the quality of education and research in public sector universities.

It was agreed that a close coordination would be established between the KP Higher Education Department and the HEC.A decision was made that to ensure effective representation of the provincial government on the commission, the secretary Higher Education Department would personally attend the meetings of HEC.

The KP government will present its recommendations and proposals to the High Education Commission in the upcoming meeting of the Council of Common Interests.The chief minister said the KP government was already working to streamline the matters of public sector universities and to get their issues resolved.

Highlighting the initiatives taken by the KP government in the higher education sector, Mahmood Khan said the BS programs had already been launched in the various government colleges whereas efforts were also underway to extend the program to the rest of the colleges in the province.