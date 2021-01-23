Transgender community included in literacy campaign: minister

LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Literacy and Non-Formal Education Raja Rashid Hafeez has said the transgender community has also been included in adult literacy campaign to make them a useful organ of the society.

Presiding over a department meeting to review progress on literacy campaign and the facility of co-curricular activities in non-formal schools, the minister expressed the satisfaction that resources had been provided to achieve 100 percent literacy. The department was working hard to materialise the efforts of promoting education in society, he said. In this regard, a composite literacy policy had been chalked out and the prisoners were also rehabilitated, along with the provision of education, so that they may become a useful citizen of the society after their release.

MoU signed: The Career Services and Internships Office at Forman Christian College, a Chartered University, has officially partnered with milkar.com for the betterment of the volunteering sector. According to a press release, milkar.com is an initiative of computer scientist Dr Umar Saif. It aims to connect volunteers with projects of social impact. By virtue of this agreement, FCCU’s students will be provided volunteering opportunities via milkar.com. The MoU was signed by FCCU Rector Dr Jonathan S Addleton and Dr Umar Saif during a ceremony at FCCU campus. Members of the FCCU administration, Vice Rector for Academic Affairs Dr Douglas Trimble, Registrar Brig (r) Dr Nayer Fardows and Kashif Shah were also present at the ceremony. The session was moderated by School of Management Assistant Prof Ms Mariam Khalid and Head of Career Services and Internships Office Ms Sara Pervaiz Chughtai.