Workshop for rugby referees held

LAHORE: A Rugby Referees Workshop was organised at Bahawalnagar for training of referees in South Punjab by Pakistan Rugby Union. Shakeel Ahmad Malik, Technical Director, Pakistan Rugby Union, conducted the workshop. Speaking on the occasion, Shakeel said that there is a lot of talent for rugby in Pakistan.