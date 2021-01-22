End to prolonged loadshedding in Darband sought

MANSEHRA: The traders have demanded the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) to end the prolonged and unscheduled loadshedding in Darband and its suburbs on Thursday.

“Because of the frequent and unscheduled loadshedding our businesses have adversely been affecting and if the current spate of loadshedding is not ended, we would observe the shutter down strike and come onto streets,” Rozi Shah, a trader’s leader, told reporters in Darband area. He said that Pesco was observing the prolonged loadshedding in the city and its suburbs for the last many weeks, which affected the commercial activities.

Meanwhile, traders in Oghi have demanded the government to impose a ban on the extra-burdened transportation of granite through trucks from Shergarh to the rest of the country.

They said that because of the overburdening on granite on the trucks the Oghi-Mansehra road was rapidly destroying.

CDLD executing 70 projects in Torghar : The district administration, Torghar, has been executing around 70 development schemes under the community-driven local development programme .

“We have been executing around the 70 water, roads and the Irrigation development schemes with Rs11 million funds through the community based organisation in order to create a sense of ownership among people,” Safdar Azam Khan, the additional deputy commissioner Torghar, told reporters in Judbah on Thursday.

He said that Torghar was part of the 13 districts’ cluster in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province where the development schemes were being executed through the local communities and the later contributed 10 percent of the total scheme’s cost in the shape of labour.