Fri Jan 22, 2021
Our Correspondent
January 22, 2021

COAS visits ISI headquarters

Top Story

Our Correspondent
January 22, 2021

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Headquarters on Thursday.

DG ISI Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid received the Army Chief. Comprehensive briefing was given on regional and national security situation, the ISPR said.

The COAS appreciated the tireless efforts of ISI for national security and expressed his satisfaction over professional preparedness.

