CM Mahmood Khan calls for upgrading power supply infrastructure in KP

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday directed the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) officials to speed up work on upgrading the power supply infrastructure to overcome the issues of loadshedding and low voltage of electricity in the province.

He also directed the deputy commissioners to immediately identify the lands required for establishing new grid stations in various districts of the province and submit a report within the next 15 days.

The chief minister issued the directives while chairing a meeting here to review progress on development projects regarding provision of uninterrupted electricity to the public, said a handout.

Provincial Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Muhibullah Khan, MPA Mian Sharafat Ali, administrative secretaries of the departments concerned, high ups of PESCO and other relevant entities attended the meeting.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing about the progress made on the projects being implemented to resolve the issues of low voltage and loadshedding of electricity in various areas of the province.

The Pesco authorities said that work on a number of projects regarding upgradation of electricity infrastructure, including construction of new grid stations in various districts, was in full swing; however, identification of land for new grid stations in some districts was still in progress which needed to be finalised on fast track.

The chief minister directed the deputy commissioners to finalise identification of land for the proposed new grid stations within the next two week and submit a report in this regard.

He termed electricity as one of the basic and essential needs of the masses and said that the provincial government would extend its all-out support for timely completion of the projects aimed at to overcome electricity issues in the province.