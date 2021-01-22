National Clay Shooting Championship from January 21

KARACHI: As many as 150 shooters are participating in the 6th National Clay Shooting Championship to be held at Navy Shooting Range here from January 21-25.

The opening ceremony of the championship was held at the range on Thursday.

Sindh Rifle Association (SRA) is hosting the championship, in which teams of Navy, Army, Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, HEC, WAPDA, FRA and ASF are taking part.

Prominent among the competing shooters are Olympian Khurram Inam, national gold medalist Usman Chand and Director General AirPort Security Force (ASF) Major Gen Zafar Ul Haq.