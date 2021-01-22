Dry weather forecast

LAHORE:Dry weather was reported in the City here Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They said a westerly wave was likely to affect upper parts of the country during Friday and Saturday. Met officials predicted that cloudy weather with chances of rain (snowfall over hills) was expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Pothohar region. However cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country. Fog is likely to persist in few plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh. Thursday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -13°C while in Lahore, it was 5.3°C and maximum was 22°C.