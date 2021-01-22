True picture

Our leaders claim that there is an acute shortage of workers in Faisalabad and Sialkot in the textile sector. This subjective statement is often used to indicate that the country’s economy is on the right track. The government is using the performance of the textile sector as a yardstick – which is a wrong approach. It should have a look into the overall employment situation in the country.

It is true that in today’s difficult times, there is a large number of people who are jobless. From skilled to unskilled workers, everyone is facing problems. In Islamabad, one can see hundreds of daily wagers sitting idly on the footpath in search of some work. The incumbent government needs to work even harder to deal with this challenging situation. It should take stringent measures to improve the economy.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad