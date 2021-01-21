Air chiefâ€™s three-day Qatar visit ends

ISLAMABAD: Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, during his three-day visit to Qatar called on Chief of Staff, Qatar Armed Forces, Gen (Pilot) Ghanem bin Shaheen Al-Ghanem, and Commander Qatar Naval Forces, Vice Admiral Abdullah Hassan Al-Sulaiti.

During the meetings, various matters of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation came under discussion. The air chief also met Major General (Pilot) Salim Hamed Eqail Al-Nabet, Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force, at the Al-Udaid Air Base.

On his arrival at the base, the air chief was received by Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force, where a smartly turned-out contingent of QEAF presented him a guard of honour. Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force acknowledged the support of PAF towards training of QEAF personnel. He also praised the successful progress of JF-17 programme.

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan commended the remarkable operational preparedness of Qatar Emiri Air Force and assured PAFâ€™s full support, especially in the domain of training. Both the commanders agreed to further reinforce bilateral cooperation.