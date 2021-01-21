Minister announces distribution of wheelchairs, hearing aids

LAHORE:The Punjab government has announced a major social welfare programme under which free-of-cost wheelchairs, hearing aids and sewing machines will be distributed among the poor and widows.

Minister for Social Welfare & Baitul Mal (SW&BM) Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari announced this programme on Wednesday during a press conference in which Special Assistant to Chief Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, provincial Ameen for Baitul Mal Malik Muhammad Azam and MPA Sania Kamran were present.

“Vocational training programmes are being strengthened to enable the destitute and the poor become self-reliant,” said the minister. “One out of nine divisional headquarters would be turned into ‘Centre of Excellence’ for provision of standard vocational institute,” he said.

“Panahgahs Programme is serving the needy who cannot afford living cost in big cities. Shelter and food is being provided to the guests without hurting their self-respect,” he said, adding, on directions of the chief minister model Panahgah project will also be launched soon.

He said half a million persons have benefitted from Panahgahs. “I invite journalists to visit any Panahgahs in disguise and give feedback to SW&BM department for further improvement,” said the minister.

Ameen Baitul Mal Malik Muhammad Azam said that Al-Khidmat Foundation will collaborate with Baitul Mal for distribution of free of cost wheelchairs, sewing machines and hearing aids. “In the first phase, five thousand wheelchairs and as many sewing machines would be distributed at district level.

Hearing aids will be provided to the deserving, however, students would preferably get hearing aids,” he said. He said eminent industrial group ‘Vital’ will help in conducting mass weddings across Punjab. “Maiden ceremony would be held at Governor House on January 30 in which Chairman Senate Sardar Sadiq Sanjrani would be the chief guest,” he said.

On this occasion, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said under the supervision of the CM, various social welfare schemes were being launched and Social Welfare Department was playing a pivotal role in making the country Madina like state.