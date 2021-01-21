‘Sufi Sangat’ today

Islamabad: National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) will hold Sufi Sangat on the poetic vision of Mian Mohammad Bakhsh today (Thursday).

Sufi Sangat titled ‘Saif-ul-Maluk’ will shed light on the verses (Kafi) from his major and well known work Saif-ul-Malook, which is popular in all parts of the world where Punjabi is understood.

Author of great sufi wisdom Saeed Ahmed will narrate the story and verses of his poetry from Saif-ul-Maluk in which the beautiful story of love between a prince and a fairy was written in a poetry form by Muhammad Baksh, an official told here on Wednesday.