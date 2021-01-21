How President Joe Biden plans to fight climate change

Joe Biden has said he will return the United States to the Paris climate accord as soon as he takes office, and block an oil pipeline project in a move that threatens to strain ties with Canada.

And that’s just the start.

Experts say that after four years under Donald Trump, the Democrat will have to rebuild the credibility the US lost in the eyes of the international community, by setting concrete goals for its emissions reductions on the path to net zero by 2050.

Next, he’ll need to realize his $2 trillion climate plan, which would place green action at the heart of the economy and its recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, while ensuring a long term shift that can’t be rapidly undone under a future Republican president.

"I think it’s important that the US shows that it means businesses at home," David Waskow of the World Resources Institute told AFP.

The WRI is advocating for the US to set a 45-50 percent reduction in total greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 compared to 2005 levels.

Biden has also vowed to convene the leaders of major economies for a climate summit within 100 days of his inauguration on Wednesday.

There are a number of steps the incoming leader’s team has said he will take right away to roll back environmental harm done by his predecessor.

These include reentering the Paris agreement -- a 30-day process that begins when the US sends a letter to the UN -- and scrapping the Keystone XL pipeline connecting the Alberta oil sands to coastal refineries in Texas.

The Trump administration took an axe to a host of environmental regulations, and a fact sheet sent to reporters from the incoming administration vowed to "immediately review and take appropriate action" on all these measures.

While former secretary of state John Kerry will lead US climate negotiations abroad, the domestic front will be headed up by Gina McCarthy, whom Biden has picked as the first national climate adviser.

Biden will present to Congress next month an infrastructure-focused "Build Back Better Recovery Plan" -- separate from the $1.9 trillion Covid and economic stimulus package he’s seeking. This is where things can potentially become more tricky, given the Democratic Party’s razor thin control of the Senate.

The package is expected to be similar to the $2 trillion green climate plan Biden outlined during his campaign.

It promises "to meet the climate crisis, build a clean energy economy, address environmental injustice, and create millions of good-paying union jobs" -- in other words the "Green New Deal" in concept, if not specifically in name.

"The challenge will be to bring Republicans on board with a clean energy infrastructure package that could systematically reduce American emissions," Paul Bledsoe, a climate adviser to former president Bill Clinton now with the Progressive Policy Institute told AFP.

Bledsoe predicted Biden will initially be expected to try to work with Republican colleagues to reach the 60-vote threshold required to pass most legislation -- though if that doesn’t pan out there are processes to pass laws with a simple 51-vote majority.

A survey conducted after the election and published last week by the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication found a majority of voters from both parties support policies to reduce carbon pollution and promote clean energy.

Fifty-three percent of voters said that global warming should be a high or very high priority for the president and Congress, while 66 percent said that developing sources of clean energy should be a high or very high priority.