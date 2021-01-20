close
Wed Jan 20, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
January 20, 2021

Man held for assaulting two children

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
January 20, 2021

PESHAWAR: The police on Tuesday arrested a young man for allegedly sexually assaulting two children in the last one week. An official said that one Umar Saad was arrested after two locals approached the Bhanamari Police Station that the accused sexually assaulted their children in the last few days. The police arrested the accused and started an investigation.

Latest News

More From Peshawar