Man held for assaulting two children

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The police on Tuesday arrested a young man for allegedly sexually assaulting two children in the last one week. An official said that one Umar Saad was arrested after two locals approached the Bhanamari Police Station that the accused sexually assaulted their children in the last few days. The police arrested the accused and started an investigation.