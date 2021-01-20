PTI leader asks Sherpao to respond to corruption allegations

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Peshawar Region President and Member National Assembly, Fazal Muhammad Khan, has said that Pakistan Qaumi Watab Party (QWP) head Aftab Sherpao should respond to the allegations of corruption levelled against him by the owner of the Broadsheet.

The PTI leader said this while talking to a group of party workers and village elders in Charsadda, said a press release.

He alleged that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was a joint movement by the corrupt politicians to hide their tainted money and it had nothing to do with democracy.

The PTI leader said Aftab Sherpao should not take the PDM cover which, he alleged, was a bunch of corrupt politicians.

He said the Broadsheet leaks would expose the Panama party, even more, adding the ugly face of Pakistan’s corrupt elite would get exposed.

Fazal said that Aftab Sherpao accounts in Jersey were frozen when his alleged corruption came to light and then later the same accounts were activated and he was called back to Pakistan and given the most important ministry i.e. the Ministry of Interior.

He said PDM was full of these faces and many such leaks would come to the light in the future too where people would see many more people like Sherpao getting exposed.

The PTI leader said the public could no longer be fooled by the flop narratives and as we always believe Allah Has strange ways of bringing things to light.