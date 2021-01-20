F1 pre-season testing to go ahead in Bahrain in March

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: Formula One pre-season testing will take place at the Sakhir circuit in Bahrain from March 12-14, F1’s promoter and the International Automobile Federation (FIA) confirmed in a schedule released on Tuesday.
Testing was originally slated for Barcelona in early March but was moved following the postponement of what should have been the season-opening Australian Grand Prix to November.
The record, 23-race 2021 season will now begin in Bahrain on March 28, a week later than the originally scheduled start in Melbourne.