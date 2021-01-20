Gold prices up Rs300/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased Rs300/tola to Rs112,850/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Tuesday.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price raised Rs257 to Rs96,750, it added.

In the international market too, bullion rates increased $10 to $1,844/ounce.

However, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,300/tola. The price of 10 grams silver also stood the same at Rs1,114.54.