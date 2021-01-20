Safer roads

This refers to the letter ‘Chaos on roads’ (Jan 18) by Fatima Gillani. The Peshawar traffic police initiated a campaign against all illegal rickshaws plying on the roads of the city a few years ago. Last year, more than 12,500 rickshaws were impounded and their owners were fined for taking them out on roads without a permit. Also, the police take strict action against encroachments and illegal parking stands on a daily basis.

The Education and Awareness unit of the traffic police has also intensified its campaign and is educating commuters about road safety – especially about lane discipline and the use of the seatbelt and helmet. We all need to strive and work together in making our traffic disciplined and roads safe.

Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat

Peshawar