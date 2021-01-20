Another â€˜SRA manâ€™ held

A suspected militant of a banned nationalist group of Sindh was arrested on Tuesday. The arrest was made by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh police during a raid conducted near Safoora Chowrangi in the Sachal area. He was identified as Sarkash Ali alias Sunny Bhatti.

The CTD police claimed that the suspect was associated with the Asghar Shah group of the banned Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army. They said he was involved in recent attacks on Rangers mobiles and posts in the city, and four of his group members had been arrested in the past. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.