28 more die from corona in Punjab

LAHORE:Around 28 corona patients died and 534 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.
According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Tuesday, the death toll reached 4,460, while confirmed cases reached 150,316 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 13,151 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 2,726,873 in the province.