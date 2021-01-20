close
Wed Jan 20, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
January 20, 2021

28 more die from corona in Punjab

Lahore

LAHORE:Around 28 corona patients died and 534 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Tuesday, the death toll reached 4,460, while confirmed cases reached 150,316 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 13,151 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 2,726,873 in the province.

