WhatsApp chat reveals Modi-media â€˜dirty nexusâ€™

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said the leaked WhatsApp chat of Arnab Goswami had revealed the "dirty nexus" between the Modi government and the Indian media that was pushing the nuclearised region to the brink of a conflict.

Taking to Twitter, Imran said in his address to the United Nations General Assembly, he had informed the world how India's fascist Modi government used the "Balakot crisis for domestic electoral gains".

"Latest revelations from the communication of an Indian journalist, known for his warmongering, reveal the unholy nexus between the Modi govt and Indian media that led to a dangerous military adventurism to win an election in utter disregard for the consequences of destabilising the entire region," he said.

The premier said a "larger crisis" was averted due to Pakistan's "responsible, measured response to Balakot". However, he warned that the Modi government was turning India into a "rogue state".

Imran said Indian sponsorship of terrorism in Pakistan, its abuses in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and a 15-year global disinformation campaign against Pakistan had been exposed.

"Now India's own media has revealed the dirty nexus that is pushing our nuclearised region to the brink of a conflict it cannot afford," said the PM. He urged the world to "stop India from its reckless, militarist agenda before the Modi government's brinkmanship pushes the region" into an uncontrollable conflict.

The premier reiterated that his government will "continue to expose India's belligerent designs towards Pakistan and Modi government's fascism". Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday directed that the measures regarding the establishment of border markets in Pakistanâ€™s bordering areas with Afghanistan and Iran be fast-tracked.

Highlighting the importance of markets for the prosperity of people residing in the merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and bordering areas of Balochistan, he said the establishment of border markets would not only create employment opportunities for the local population, but also help check smuggling.

The prime minister expressed these views while presiding over a meeting here to review progress regarding the establishment of border markets in bordering areas with Afghanistan and Iran.

Advisor to the PM Abdul Razak Dawood, special assistants Moeed Yusuf, Dr Waqar Masood and Dr Shehbaz Gill, and senior officers were present in the meeting, which was also attended by Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi and senior officers concerned through video-link.