12 more test for Covid-19 as Nowshera hits 1,958 mark

NOWSHERA: Twelve more suspected patients reported positive for the coronavirus, raising the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases to 1,958 in the district on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Mir Raza Ozgan, District Health Officer Dr Gulman Shah and Dr Yaseen Khan told media that the surge of coronavirus-infected patients continued unabated with the passage of time as people were ignoring the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against the fast-spreading viral infection.

They said that 12 more suspected patients tested positive for the coronavirus that took the number of patients suffering from the viral infection to 1,958.

The officials added that 1,634 patients had recovered from the fatal infection in the district so far. They said that active cases of coronavirus were now 265 in which several patients were under treatment at the Qazi Medical Complex, while the rest were quarantined at own homes.