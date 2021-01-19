STEVTA’s regional director moves SHC against harassment

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Monday issued notices to the chief secretary, the secretary labour and MD Sindh Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (STEVTA) on a petition filed by the authority’s regional director against harassment.

Syed Kamal Mustafa, a regional director of STEVTA, submitted in the petition that the MD, in collusion with the principal Government College of Technology Women, Karimabad, had involved him in a sexual harassment case and requested the chief secretary to suspend him.

The petitioner's counsel submitted that the alleged case was cooked up by MD STEVTA against his client who being a senior officer was under consideration for the post of MD STEVTA. The incumbent MD fears the petitioner’s promotion would affect his career. He submitted that the petitioner visited Government College of Technology Women, Karimabad, where none of the teachers complained against him. Only the respondent principal of the college made false allegations against the petitioner at the behest of MD STEVTA.

He requested the court to restrain the respondent from harassing his client. The court after the preliminary hearing of the petition issued notices seeking comments from the chief secretary, MD STEVTA and others on the next hearing on February 8.