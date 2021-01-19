Australia rebuffs tennis stars’ quarantine complaints

MELBOURNE: Dozens of tennis stars stuck in hotel quarantine ahead of the Australian Open were told on Monday they would get no “special treatment” to leave their rooms to train, despite complaints from some players.

Australian health authorities rejected demands for tough isolation rules to be eased, as players resorted to hitting balls off windows, walls and upturned beds in the hope of being ready for the year’s first Grand Slam.

The Australian Open is due to make a delayed start on February 8, but its troubled build-up hit further problems after positive coronavirus cases were detected on three of the 17 charter flights that carried players and staff.

The 72 players on the three planes have been deemed close contacts of the four Covid-19 cases and barred from training outside for 14 days, as largely virus-free Australia tries to prevent community transmission.

Several players have taken to social media to complain about the situation.World number one Novak Djokovic—who arrived on a virus-free flight and is being allowed to train in a biosecurity bubble—reportedly sent a list of demands to tournament organisers that included allowing players to move to private homes with tennis courts.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews smashed back that request, saying authorities would not bend strict health rules any further for the players.“There’s no special treatment here. Because the virus doesn’t treat you specially, so neither do we,” he said.

The arrangements have sparked a backlash in Australia, with some social media users questioning why more than 1,000 players and staff were flown in for the sporting event, when tens of thousands of Australians remain stranded overseas.

The country closed its international border in March and has since limited the number of its own citizens who can return each week.Meanwhile the majority of players are allowed out to train for five hours a day, unlike other returned travellers who are confined to their hotel rooms for the full 14 days.Andrews said all players knew about Australia’s strict quarantine rules ahead of their flights.