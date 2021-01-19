Torghar gets first telephone exchange

MANSEHRA: The government has inaugurated the first-ever telephone exchange in Torghar district.

“I am proud of making the first-ever telephone call from this facility, inaugurated by me to provide the landline calling and internet services to locals,” Safdar Azam Quraishi, the additional deputy commissioner, told the inaugural ceremony held in Judbah on Monday.

The locals and public sector departments’ representatives and officers attended the inaugural ceremony.Quraishi said that Torghar, which was given the status of a settled district through the presidential order in 2011, was still deprived of the internet and landline phone service.

“I think the opening of this telephone exchange is a milestone in your lives, as local students would be able to receive online education during the novel coronavirus pandemic,” he said.The head of the newly functional telephone exchange, Mohammad Shahid, said that it was a modern facility and linked with the central systems through a high-tech fibber connectivity.