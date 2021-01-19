JUI-F warns against diplomatic ties with Israel

MANSEHRA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) on Monday protested against the annexation of Palestinian territories into Israel and warned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government not to establish diplomatic relations with the Zionist state.

“Israel is involved in the genocide of Muslims in Palestine and we would never allow the federal government to establish diplomatic relations with it,” Maulana Saleemullah Alwazi, a central leader of JUI-F, told the protest rally in Judbah, the district headquarters of Torghar. Several rallies, taken out from various parts of Torghar district, assembled at Mera bazaar in Judbah after marching through various roads.

The demonstrators also held a motorbike rally against the Israeli aggression. The protesters torched an effigy of Israeli prime minister while chanting slogans.Maulana Saleemullah Alwazi alleged that the PTI government was holding secret talks with the Israel government to set the modalities to recognize the Zionist state.

Speaking on the occasion the district emir of JUI-F Mufti Safiullah said that the government had miserably failed to control the high inflation and unemployment in the country.