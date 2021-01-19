PIPS ground-breaking ceremony held

PE$SHAWAR: The ground-breaking ceremony for Prime Institute of Paramedic Sciences (PIPS), a subsidiary of Peshawar Medical College (PMC), was arranged on the Warsak Road on Monday.

The Prime Foundation Pakistan thus added to its existing four subsidiary medical educational institutions, including Peshawar Medical College, Peshawar Dental College, Rufaida Nursing College and Prime Institute of Public Health.

PIPS Project Director Dr Sajjad Hussain welcomed the PMC dean and other participants on the occasion. He expressed the determination to complete the project as soon as possible and ensure the provision of quality educational facilities in the field of paramedical sciences.

Prof. Dr Hafeez-ur-Rehman, Dean, Faculty of Health Sciences, PMC, while addressing the ceremony as a chief guest at Garhi Sherdad, said the Prime Foundation already have a community health and development centre on the same premises that not only provide basic healthcare services to the people of the area at a discounted rate, but was also a pilot project of early child development to provide the best medical services to the local people is situated on the same campus.

He said there were three basic elements of medical services which included doctors, nurses and paramedics.

Under the Prime Foundation, educational services are rendered in the fields of medical, dental, public health and nursing, so now with the establishment of PIPS, the Prime Foundation will have the opportunity to provide quality medical education in all areas of health services.

Dr Hafeez-ur-Rehman hoped that apart from playing a significant role in the accomplishment of the vision and mission of Prime Foundation, it would also provide professionally and ethically competent health professionals in various fields of healthcare. “It will also be a source of increasing demand and quality and diversity of services in the so-far neglected field of paramedical sciences”, he added.