Tue Jan 19, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
January 19, 2021

Video lectures on Sarangi

Lahore

LAHORE:Alhamra Art Centre has released 300 video lectures on the ancient instrument “Sarangi” in a modern style studio here Monday.

Sarangi is a folk instrument; which came to be accepted as a classical instrument during the time of Muhammad Shah Rangila. By the 19th century, Sarangi came to be associated with the performances of courtesans. On the occasion, Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Saman Rai said that the most important purpose of making these videos was the survival of this old instrument. She said that with the online availability of these 300 lectures, anyone from all over the world can learn it easily for free at home.

